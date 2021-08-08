W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

WPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $80.26 on Thursday. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 12.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,131,000 after acquiring an additional 225,327 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

