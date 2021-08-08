W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.000-$20.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.70 billion-$13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $462.75.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $438.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $451.78. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $337.25 and a twelve month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

