Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Waitr from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Waitr stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Waitr has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of -3.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.36 million. Waitr had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waitr will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 255.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the fourth quarter worth about $905,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 27,720 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

