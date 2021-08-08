Walter G. Reinhard Sells 300 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $33,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Walter G. Reinhard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of Middlesex Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $108.45 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.31.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,795,000 after purchasing an additional 57,629 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 15.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,065,000 after purchasing an additional 64,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 91.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 93,526 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

