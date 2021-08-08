Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Lowers Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.19. 1,431,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,278. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.86. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $105.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.