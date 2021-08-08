Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Purchases 85 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.5% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.64. 2,414,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,313. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $96.60 and a 12-month high of $132.39. The stock has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

