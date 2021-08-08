Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 1,100 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

DEO traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.98. The company had a trading volume of 243,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.64%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

