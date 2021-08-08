Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 11,034 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,034 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.96. 23,083,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,757,445. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

