Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 5,000 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lessened its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,032,000 after buying an additional 284,282 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.29. 4,692,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,500. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.67. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 87,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $7,457,869.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,631,127.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,572,685 shares of company stock valued at $227,589,751 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

