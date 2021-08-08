Warburg Research Analysts Give S&T (ETR:SANT) a €29.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of S&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.20 ($35.53).

Shares of S&T stock opened at €20.34 ($23.93) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 23.90. S&T has a 52-week low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a 52-week high of €25.46 ($29.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

