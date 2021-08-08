Warner Music Group Corp. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Warner Music Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WMG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of WMG opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is -73.85%.

Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

