Waters Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $395.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. Waters has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $399.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Waters by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,899. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

