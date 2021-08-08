Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $298.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.37. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $19.98.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

