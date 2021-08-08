Wedbush Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $95.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.86.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC opened at $68.76 on Thursday. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 14.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.