Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $8,857,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

