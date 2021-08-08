Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $121.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNDM. Barclays assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $107.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.03.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,915. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 139,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 422.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,019,000 after purchasing an additional 388,910 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

