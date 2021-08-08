Wells Fargo & Company Increases Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $405.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $385.00 to $405.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. boosted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.88.

NYSE CVNA opened at $345.65 on Friday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $372.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.92. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.61 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.68, for a total value of $20,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $3,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,211,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,611,579 shares of company stock valued at $480,733,217 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Carvana by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carvana by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after acquiring an additional 83,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,790,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

