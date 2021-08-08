Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 89,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $209,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.0% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,190,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,780,000 after acquiring an additional 727,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,399,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,365,000 after acquiring an additional 48,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.77. 33,583,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,312,455. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $200.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

