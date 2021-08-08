WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.400-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.56 billion-$13.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.07 billion.

WCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $114.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $116.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.61.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,185.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

