WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.400-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.56 billion-$13.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.07 billion.
WCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.25.
Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $114.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $116.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.61.
In related news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,185.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
