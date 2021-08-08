Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

NYSE HIX opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.