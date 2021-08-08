Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.89 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.25-2.55 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.86.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.76. 4,474,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.57. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

