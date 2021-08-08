Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.60 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.72.
TSE:WEF opened at C$1.98 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.84 and a 12 month high of C$2.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$714.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.02.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
