Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.60 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.72.

TSE:WEF opened at C$1.98 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.84 and a 12 month high of C$2.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$714.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.02.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$322.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Forest Products will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

