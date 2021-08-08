Western Midstream Partners (WES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 50.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WES. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

