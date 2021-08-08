Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

