Whiteheart Trading Up 14.1% This Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for $1,039.17 or 0.02354318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $9.24 million and approximately $458,181.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00126901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.00146595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,298.25 or 1.00361079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.79 or 0.00792469 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

