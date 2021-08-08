Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 942 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Copart by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 16.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $145.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.59.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.