Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $163.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.87. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 96.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

