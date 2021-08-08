Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $166.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.31. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $168.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

