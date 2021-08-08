Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $2.46 Million in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,222,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,750,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,362,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $1,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $31,347,116.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 932,891 shares worth $104,286,048. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $112.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

