Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 291,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 207,276 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,629 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 296,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 174,904 shares during the period.

SCHA opened at $102.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.53. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

