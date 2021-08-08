Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977,794 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,728 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,603,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

