William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Welbilt in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WBT. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CL King lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.09 and a beta of 2.47. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.91.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

