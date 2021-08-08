William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for eXp World in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of EXPI opened at $49.09 on Friday. eXp World has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.89 and a beta of 2.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in eXp World by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after buying an additional 2,076,676 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in eXp World by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after buying an additional 1,418,397 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in eXp World by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after buying an additional 858,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after purchasing an additional 626,193 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,263,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,301,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,700 shares of company stock worth $9,701,140. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

