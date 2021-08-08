William Blair Reaffirms Buy Rating for Workiva (NYSE:WK)

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.63.

WK stock opened at $133.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Workiva has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $140.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -141.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $1,924,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,336,378.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,308,650 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the first quarter worth $103,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 62.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 736,473 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after buying an additional 685,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at $54,844,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter worth about $46,396,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

