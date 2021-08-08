William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NBIX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $120.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,506,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,804,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after purchasing an additional 316,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

