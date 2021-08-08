WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives $6.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.44.

WETF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 223,472 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 501,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $979.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78 and a beta of 1.80. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.15.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

