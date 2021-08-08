Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WTKWY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolters Kluwer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolters Kluwer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

