WOM Protocol Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 48% against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $11.35 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00052271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.00817989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00098367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00039389 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

