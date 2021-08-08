Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,953. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 20.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 19.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $113.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.10.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

