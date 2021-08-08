Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Market Capitalization Achieves $1.16 Million (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $602.22 or 0.01369840 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $174,684.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 86.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00124635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00148437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,999.67 or 1.00084366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002723 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.98 or 0.00782435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

