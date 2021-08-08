Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,185.00 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 26.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $928.05 or 0.02117835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $315,536.25 and approximately $13,185.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 144.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00053033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.91 or 0.00819055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00098871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00039482 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.