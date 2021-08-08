Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $967.20 million to $1.24 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $370.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 186.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $3.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.14) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.63.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $98.90. 3,221,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,055. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $143.88.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.