X Financial (XYF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.34 million for the quarter. X Financial had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%.

Shares of XYF opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38. X Financial has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of X Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About X Financial

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

