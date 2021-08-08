xBTC (xBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $327,621.17

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, xBTC has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. xBTC has a market cap of $327,621.17 and $4,371.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00135763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00154476 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,589.95 or 1.00001213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.93 or 0.00800483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 1,072,107 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

