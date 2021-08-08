Xend Finance (XEND) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00125821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00148333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,789.30 or 0.99854529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.40 or 0.00787629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

