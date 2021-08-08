Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Raymond James

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XHR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

XHR opened at $17.54 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,204.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,600,000 after purchasing an additional 758,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,970,000 after purchasing an additional 205,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,105,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,774 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,630,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,533,000 after purchasing an additional 171,880 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,402,000 after buying an additional 908,643 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

