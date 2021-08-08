Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.84. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.70.

XERS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

