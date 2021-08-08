Xion Finance Price Down 18% Over Last 7 Days (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Xion Finance has a market cap of $314,976.68 and $10,501.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00044833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00124492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00148233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,988.68 or 1.00217533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.53 or 0.00784922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,113,555 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

