Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YARIY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

