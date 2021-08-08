YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

YETI stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.61. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of YETI by 186.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.21.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

